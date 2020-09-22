The new Covid restrictions are brutal and nonsensical, says devastated groom-to-be

22 September 2020, 16:35

By Fiona Jones

This devastated groom-to-be questioned why he is only allowed to have 15 people at his wedding in a "massive church" yet the tiny restaurant across the road could "have 100 people."

Boris Johnson has announced that a series of tough new coronavirus measures could stay in effect for the next six months.

This groom-to-be was devastated to learn that from Monday, a maximum of 15 people will be allowed at wedding ceremonies and receptions.

Caller Ian told Shelagh that the 15 guests is "actually only 12" due to the bride, groom and registrar and "it doesn't even cover our entire family."

"We're getting married in a massive church and only have 12 guests...then we can go to a church service the next day and there's 100 odd people in the same building," Ian said.

He pointed out the church they are getting married in is extremely large and there are only 15 people allowed in there, yet they can go across the road to the restaurant, "which is half the size and has 100 people in it."

Ian said the measures did not make sense and are instead "brutal" and a "massive kick in the gut" for him and his fiancée.

Shelagh provided some comfort in that a couple hosted an online wedding where everyone who wished to watch joined the video call and they said it was surprisingly lovely.

Ian conceded that is "probably what we'll have to do", devastated that his whole family could not be there.

Shelagh optimistically pointed out it is his fiancée he wants to marry and when the time is right, they can throw the mother of all parties.

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP explains how army would be used in Covid-19 response

Tory MP explains how army will be used in Covid-19 response

Shadow Health Secretary: Cases will continue to rise if test and trace isn't fixed

Shadow Health Secretary: Cases will continue to rise if test and trace isn't fixed
'We need a different messenger': Expert demands Boris Johnson delegates

Boris Johnson must appoint Covid-19 messenger, insists health expert
Shadow Health Minister calls for clear communication over second national lockdown

Shadow Health Minister calls for clear communication over second national lockdown
Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"

Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"
Schools in England began welcoming back pupils in all year groups for the autumn term this month.

Children's Commissioner tells LBC Covid testing is vital for keeping schools open

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Deaths are rising, with the highest number of fatalities being recorded from Covid-19 in two months

UK coronavirus deaths reach highest level in two months

The Carabao Cup clash will not go ahead as planned

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Carabao Cup tie called off after Covid cases
People wear masks on the high street in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

People in Wales urged to only make 'really necessary' journeys
Burnley's Jimmy Dunne (centre left) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium

Premier League 'disappointed' after return of supporters to matches postponed
Nicola Sturgeon announced new measures for Scotland

Scotland bans visits to other households from Friday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson announces Covid-19 curbs that could last up to six months