'The UK can give away more Covid-19 vaccines than it does already'

By Sam Sholli

The UK can give away more Covid-19 vaccines than it does at present, a prominent health journalist has told LBC.

Natasha Loder, who is the Health Policy Editor at The Economist, made the claim to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty as more than 100 cross-party MPs and peers have urged the Prime Minister to provide more Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries.

She also made the remark as the UK has today reported no daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time since the pandemic began.

Speaking of Covid-19 vaccines, Mrs Lodder told LBC: "The numbers look like we could give away or sell a lot more than we are already.

"We don't have to get rid of all of them. And it doesn't look like we're going to need to boost everyone. That certainly seems to be the case from what we're seeing around the world.

"And then the other thing to bear in mind is that vaccine production is ramping up globally.

"And so towards the end of the year there's going to be a lot of vaccine everywhere, and the thing is we need to get these doses into arms now."

"And so what we don't want is a situation where we're kind of sitting on a lot of vaccine that's not getting used and people around the world [are] dropping dead like [the] elderly [and] healthcare workers."

