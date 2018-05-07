There's A Whole Underground Market For Buying Guns Says Former Gang Member

This former gang member told Shelagh that there's a "whole underground market" for buying guns.

"Do you think there are lots of guns in every London gang?" Shelagh asks a former gang member.

"Yes," he said.

Ruben Diamond says there are at least ten guns in gangs of more than 40-50 members, and that there's a "whole underground market" for buying guns.

Where they were bought originally for "protection, fear, and bragging", he says it then "goes onto more."

Ruben said that gangs in Wood Green and Tottenham had come together recently.

"These guys were at war" he said.

"These guys were stabbing and killing each other.

"They are on sight enemies, as soon as they see each other, it is absolute war.

"People act differently out of fear and act differently out of anger.

"Imagine if I had a gun sitting there, I'm going to look at the gun and think about it.

"Now imagine these youths that have no advisors, no mentors.

"They're going to see that gun and just pick it up without even a second thought."