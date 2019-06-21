These Two Callers Went Head To Head Over The Mark Field Video

One listener called in to have his say on the Mark Field video and ended up embroiled in an exasperating row with a climate change activist.

Michael called to say if a protester wanted to walk towards a Minister then they should "expect to be manhandled."

Shelagh asked why nobody stopped protesters who had approached the Prime Minister and Conservative MP Esther McVey. "Might the difference have been one of them was a woman and one wasn't," she asked.

The caller said: "You guys have a perverted mind when you want to make this against women."

Telling Shelagh that trespassers should "expect the consequences."

Mr Fields restrained and removed the protester. Picture: ITN

With Rosanna, a climate change activist on the other line, things soon descended into a furious row.

Michael, supporting Mr Field's actions, claimed that the protester was "walking extremely fast towards the Minister," adding it did not matter if it was "Greenpeace, or Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

Shelagh said she and the climate change activist both agreed that the demonstrator needed to be removed, but it was the manner in which it was done they were questioning.

Michael said the only thing he objected to was the "hand on the back of the neck."

"He stopped her with reasonable force," he said.

Shelagh looked exasperated at times during the call. Picture: LBC

The call took an unexpected turn when Michael accused Shelagh and Rosanna of having "perverted minds" because they had said it was not right to push the Greenpeace activist in her "breast."

"What's perverse about breasts?" Shelagh asked.

Telling Shelgah that is how you stop someone, by pushing their upper chest, Michael said it was just the "wickedness" of Shelagh's mind for focusing on the breast.

When Rosanna sighed and said: "Oh Jesus," the caller Michael goes into a rage, demanding the name of the Lord is left out of it.

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page to see Rosanna's response, or watch the moment Tory MP Mark Field manhandled a protester out of a black tie dinner.