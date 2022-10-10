Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

10 October 2022, 17:20 | Updated: 10 October 2022, 17:32

By Maddie Wilson

Shelagh Fogarty slams a cabinet member's idea of tax cuts to incentivise women to have more babies.

This comes as a Cabinet member has floated the idea of incentive tax cuts to encourage women having babies.

Abi from Brighton called to tell Shelagh Fogarty she thinks the Cabinet member's idea is "ridiculous" and that the government is “grasping at straws”.

The idea comes amid a Cabinet immigration row over plans to reform visa system and tackle acute labour shortages.

Shelagh told Abi she believes this might be a way for the Conservative Party to “try and avoid immigration that they can’t avoid.”

Abi responded: “Exactly, and that’s a real shame you know you've got lovely people coming into the country that can be absolutely fantastic for this country and what they’re just going to fling these pregnant women back, I don’t get it?”

Abi added: “People having children because they want to have kids not because the government is going to give them a tax break, I mean what if they’re on benefits? they won’t get a tax break then, they will just still be struggling exactly as they are now.”

Shelagh Fogarty ridiculed the cabinet member's idea saying "You were born for Boris, you were born for Liz Truss. You weren't born for your dad and me!"

Concluding: "It's creepy I think."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

First Days charity

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet First Days, the charity that aims to reduce the long term effect of poverty on children
Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward

Shelagh Fogarty and Golnaz Esfandiari

Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent

Jon Sopel

Military took precedence over the US President at the state funeral, Jon Sopel observes

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman

Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

'Kwarteng backed away from his entire heritage': Caller slams Truss's 'diverse Cabinet'

'Kwarteng backed away from his entire heritage': Caller slams Truss's 'diverse Cabinet'

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projections, says IFS Director

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projected, says IFS Director
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Sajid Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

'There has been a failing here': Met has 'very serious questions to answer', Safeguarding minister says

Met has 'very serious questions to answer' over Everard case, says minister

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

'We're looking at an institutional problem and talking about it like it's one bad apple'

'Utterly rotten' Met must be 'investigated' after Couzens' sentence, activist tells LBC

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

BRITAIN-SCOTLAND-POLITICS-SNP-CONFERENCE

Nicola Sturgeon slams 'utterly failing' Tory response to cost of living crisis

Shylah Rodden, 26, wandered onto the tracks of the Rebel Coaster at the Royal Melbourne Show

Woman struck by rollercoaster lost brother months earlier, as family reportedly consider legal action
New rules allow omen wanting a bottom like Kim Kardashian (l) can get surgery in the UK. It was banned following the death of Leah Cambridge (r) in Turkey

Safer Brazilian Butt Lifts to go on offer in UK to stop women wanting bigger bottoms going abroad
Prince Harry has told of his 'great sadness' over Megxit

Prince Harry tells WellChild winner he has 'the same squeaky voice' as son Archie

Brave Ukrainians were filmed singing the national anthem this morning as missile strikes hit Kyiv

Ukraine's defiant message: People sheltering in Kyiv subway sing national anthem as Putin's missiles rain down
Singer Rex Orange County

Singer Rex Orange County accused of sexually assaulting woman in a taxi and at his home