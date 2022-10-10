Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

By Maddie Wilson

Shelagh Fogarty slams a cabinet member's idea of tax cuts to incentivise women to have more babies.

This comes as a Cabinet member has floated the idea of incentive tax cuts to encourage women having babies.

Abi from Brighton called to tell Shelagh Fogarty she thinks the Cabinet member's idea is "ridiculous" and that the government is “grasping at straws”.

The idea comes amid a Cabinet immigration row over plans to reform visa system and tackle acute labour shortages.

Shelagh told Abi she believes this might be a way for the Conservative Party to “try and avoid immigration that they can’t avoid.”

Abi responded: “Exactly, and that’s a real shame you know you've got lovely people coming into the country that can be absolutely fantastic for this country and what they’re just going to fling these pregnant women back, I don’t get it?”

Abi added: “People having children because they want to have kids not because the government is going to give them a tax break, I mean what if they’re on benefits? they won’t get a tax break then, they will just still be struggling exactly as they are now.”

Shelagh Fogarty ridiculed the cabinet member's idea saying "You were born for Boris, you were born for Liz Truss. You weren't born for your dad and me!"

Concluding: "It's creepy I think."