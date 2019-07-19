This Black Female Doctor Told LBC The Day To Day Casual Racism She Faces

Karen called LBC to say she was a black, female, doctor and she had experienced every day racism. From patients thinking she was a nurse, to something far worse.

She said that recently she'd had a house build and "builders come and go, but when they see a black family they don't want to quote."

The doctor said they had a £300,000 budget but she could not find a builder because "there was a bit of scare about whether we would actually pay it."

Shelagh Fogarty was speaking to a caller about daily racism. Picture: LBC

Shockingly she revealed she recently went into a shop in Richmond where the salesperson "refused" to quote, Karen said the shop assistant said "I think it's probably out of your budget."

She said the shop worker told her maybe she should "go to Ikea."

Karen said, as a black woman, if she were to go into hospital then she is "four times more likely to die," adding that it was not related to any factor other than colour.

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.