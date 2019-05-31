This Caller Can't See The Anti-Semitism In Pete Willsman's Comments

In the wake of an LBC exclusive recording of a senior Labour Party figure making anti-Jewish comments one listener says he cannot see what was anti-Semitic about the comments.

"I cannot see, in all honesty, what was anti-Semetic about what he said," one caller commented after LBC exclusively obtained recordings of a senior Labour party official making a series of anti-Jewish claims.

Peter Willsman, a member of Labour’s governing National Executive Committee, claimed that the Israeli embassy is whipping up anti-Semitism claims to attack Labour.

The caller asked: "Does anybody actually have an idea of what anti-Semitism actually means?" He added that anti-Semitism and talking about the Israeli government are "two entirely different things."

Shelagh was asking people their views on the Peter Willsman anti-Semitism claims. Picture: LBC

Shelagh Fogarty fired back by pointing out the caller was "wrongly suggesting that's what Peter Willsman has just done, he has not just done that, he has lumped together a large group of British rabbis, British Jews and said they are in league with the Israeli government, and the Israeli Embassy with zero evidence."

The caller didn't agree though, "What makes that anti-Semitic" he asked "has he said he hates Jews?"

Claiming it was a "commentary" and "not an incitement to anti-Semitism," the caller tried to dismiss the claims.

Watch the whole video at the top of the page to see Shelagh's reaction when the caller suggests Mr Willsman's claims might be true.