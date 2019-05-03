This Story Of What Happened When This Caller Caught A Burglar Is Jaw-Dropping

This caller's story on what happened when he caught someone trying to break into his car will leave you open-mouthed.

Shelagh Fogarty was discussing the case of Richard Osborn-Brooks stabbed Henry Vincent with a knife in Hither Green, south-east London, in April last year.

After an inquest decided that it was a lawful killing, Shelagh Fogarty said she would be robust in her response to someone trying to break into her house.

But she was taken aback what what John told her.

In a story that LBC listeners were fascinated by, John revealed that when he saw someone breaking into his car, he grabbed the man by the neck and hauled him into the house.

Remarkably, the story got even more dramatic after that an has to be heard to be believed.

