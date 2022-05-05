'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

5 May 2022, 15:35 | Updated: 5 May 2022, 15:52

By Seán Hickey

Shelagh Fogarty was left speechless after hearing this caller's disturbing experience of being controlled by her ex-husband.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC listeners were sharing their personal and anecdotal accounts of domestic abuse and coercive control as a court in Virginia, USA hears testimony from Hollywood actress Amber Heard in the defamation trial her ex-husband Johnny Depp has taken against her.

Read more: 'It changed my life': Tearful Amber Heard recalls first time Johnny Depp 'slapped her'

Susan phoned in from Bristol to share her story. She told listeners that she met her ex-husband, who is nine years older than her was "really controlling" from the very start of their relationship, vetting who she met and where she was allowed to go on her own.

"I just became a mother. I didn't go anywhere, I didn't do anything, I wasn't really allowed to have friends. If I did have friends, he would come between those friendships."

Detailing the extent of the coercion, she described how her ex-husband would weaponise their children to make her reconsider leaving the house to see friends or family, adding that "as soon as the children were in bed he would start being really nasty."

The caller went on to tell Shelagh that she got "really brave" when her children went to school and started her own gardening business.

Read more: 'Let's drown her before we burn her': Court hears shocking Johnny Depp texts about Amber Heard

"He would turn up with an ice cream, and make it out as though he was being nice", she said. "He was spying on you" Shelagh nodded.

The control went ever deeper, the caller explained: "He'd record the mileage on my vehicle and then ask me where I'd been. Then he'd say 'well your mileage doesn't add up'." Shelagh couldn't believe her ears.

Read more: Caller Considers Leaving Her Husband After Hearing LBC Phone-In On Domestic Abuse

"My toes are curling!" She then asked how Susan got herself out of the situation. She explained that she began to stand up for herself "when the children got older", confiding in a male friend.

"It was really hard to admit I had let it get that bad."

She then told listeners that once her husband smelled the aftershave of her friend, he got "really physical", with her son witnessing the abuse.

She went on to explain how her ex-husband threatened to lose his job and tell their children it was mummy's fault if she detailed the full extent of the abuse to the police.

Susan told LBC she went ahead with divorcing her ex, but her children were split in custody hearings – as their father only wanted custody of their son

"They split my children up like they were material possessions", she said, telling Shelagh that her daughter grew up knowing her father "didn't want her".

"It's damaged me for life."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'great Prime Minister' after partygate fine

'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to reports of anti-Semitic threats being shouted from cars

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to 'anti-Semitic abuse' in London
Vaccine passports will provide 'conflict', says bar chain chief

Vaccine passports will provide 'conflict', says bar chain chief
'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor

'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor
Charlene White talks to LBC about 'understanding privilege'

George Floyd documentary host opens up to LBC about 'understanding privilege'
Covid inquiry: Bereaved granddaughter has this powerful message for PM

Covid inquiry: Bereaved granddaughter has this powerful message for PM
'PM was over-dependent on science in Covid-19 response,' says public health professor

'PM was over-dependent on science in Covid-19 response,' says public health professor

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

teacher

'Sporting role model' teacher, 28, charged with grooming schoolboy
The mother of Baby P is set to be freed from prison.

Baby P's killer mum Tracey Connelly to be freed after Parole Board rejects govt challenge
A woman has been awarded almost £3,000 in compensation for unfair dismissal after she used racist language towards colleagues

Sacked woman wins £3k compensation despite calling colleagues a 'P***' and 'gypsy c***'
costa blanca

Murder probe launched after British pensioner shot dead in Costa Blanca home
Rachel Riley says she was upskirted by a male celebrity at a party.

Rachel Riley reveals she caught male celebrity secretly upskirting her at party
Rates rose to 1% in the fourth consecutive increase since December

Bank of England's recession warning as interest rate hits 13-year high