Tories And Labour Would Get “Slaughtered” At EU Elections, Brexiteer Tory MP Warns

Both the Conservatives and Labour will be “slaughtered” at the polls if Brits are made to vote in the EU elections, an angry Tory MP warned.

Nigel Evans blasted Theresa May over her request for another Brexit delay, telling Shelagh Fogarty there was “despair” amongst the Tory backbenches.

Today, the Prime Minister wrote to the EU asking for Brexit to be pushed back again until June 30th.

Mrs May wants the option for Britain to leave sooner if a deal is passed in Parliament.

But, European Council president Donald Tusk has suggested the extension should be 12 months.

Mr Evans, however, said that would be “absolutely appalling” as it would mean Britain taking part in the European elections in May.

Nigel Evans spoke to Shelagh Fogarty on Friday. Picture: LBC

“We’ll be slaughtered and the Labour party will be slaughtered too,” he said.

“Nigel Farage is rubbing his hands.”

The MP for Ribble Valley continued: “There is absolute despair and anger on the backbenches of the Conservative party as to why it is we’ve ended up in this position when the voice of the British public was absolutely clear.”

On the ongoing talks between Mrs May and Jeremy Corbyn he added: “Politicians who voted Remain are now trying to come to a compromises amongst themselves in order to dilute the Brexit that the 17.4m people voted for - it’s not a good picture to be honest.”