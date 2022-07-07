Tory MP: 'We'll support Johnson if Labour puts forward no confidence vote'

By Fiona Jones

MP Andrew Bridgen admits that "even after all of this", Tory MPs will vote in support of Boris Johnson should Labour bring a vote of no confidence in the Government.

Following Boris Johnson's resignation, Tories are demanding he leaves No 10 instantly, with former PM Sir John Major saying "the overall wellbeing of the country" is at stake if he remains in power until the autumn.

Ministers from all parties echo this sentiment, with SNP MP Ian Blackford telling LBC he "can't stay in office another minute" and MP Chris Bryant urging Conservatives to "force him out."

The Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer wrote on Twitter that "if the Tory party doesn’t get rid of him, Labour will act in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence."

However, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen admitted on LBC that "even after all of this" his party would never vote no confidence in Boris Johnson should Labour come through on their threat.

Minutes after telling Shelagh Fogarty he feels "vindicated" the PM has announced his resignation, he said, "Conservative MPs would not vote for that as that would push us into a general election with Boris Johnson leading us, that's the last thing we want."

Shelagh questioned: "So they'd vote for the man that they simply couldn't have voted for in a vote of confidence?"

All a confidence vote will do is force Conservatives to stand behind Boris Johnson "even after all this", Mr Bridgen said, reiterating that a snap election is not in the country's interest, despite Johnson being prepared to launch one.

Mr Bridgen continued: "It's all about Boris Johnson. He wants to exist as Prime Minister for a few more days so that in the book of history, he serves longer as Prime Minister than Theresa May and a few other historical Prime Ministers.

"It's been about Boris Johnson certainly for the last seven months. All of the Government policies have not been about addressing the pressing issues, it's about keeping Boris Johnson in office - and that's why his position became completely untenable."

He urged for a new leader in six weeks' time, calling for two candidates confirmed within a fortnight, and a new Government "well before conference season."