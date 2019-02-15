Tory Remainer Says Theresa May WILL Pivot Towards No-Deal Brexit

A Conservative Remainer warned Theresa May WILL pivot towards a no-deal Brexit as he urged ministers against leaving the EU without an agreement to quit their government roles.

Dr Phillip Lee resigned as Justice minister last year because he was unhappy with the Prime Minister’s handling of Brexit.

The MP for Bracknell now wants a second referendum in order to give the public a “final say”.

He’s also backing the “Cooper amendment” which returns to Parliament later this month.

It would see Brexit delayed if a deal is not in place by mid-March.

Dr Phillip Lee joined Shelagh Fogarty on Friday. Picture: LBC

Dr Lee wants government ministers concerned about a no-deal Brexit to also back it.

“This is the last opportunity you’re going to have that is going pass the House, be respect by government in order to stop no deal,” he told Shelagh Fogarty.

When asked whether he believed the Prime Minister would ever go ahead with a no-deal Brexit, he continued: “Since Christmas I’ve realised that she’s going to pivot to no deal.

“I find this remarkable, I am shocked by this, it was clear at the dispatch box yesterday that that is the government’s policy.”