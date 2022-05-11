Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

11 May 2022, 16:06 | Updated: 11 May 2022, 16:17

An air conditioning engineer has told Shelagh Fogarty his work routine is getting "harder and harder".
An air conditioning engineer has told Shelagh Fogarty his work routine is getting "harder and harder". Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Sam Sholli

A tradesman has told Shelagh Fogarty his work routine is getting "harder and harder".

Richard in Portsmouth, who is an air-conditioning engineer, told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that "everything is a struggle now" before opening up about the financial cost to him of working in London while living in Portsmouth.

He explained that the Congestion Charge, ULEZ, diesel and parking altogether cost him £800-a-week.

Richard told Shelagh: "I'm an air-conditioning engineer. And you know - it's tough, it's hard.

"You know, I'm even to a point now where I purposely don't pay for parking to risk getting a ticket because I might not get one."

Richard added: "I mean, I'm actually friends with the traffic wardens now on Tottenham Court Road oddly enough because...I collect parking tickets for fun...because it's £25-a-day cheaper than paying for parking."

He went to explain: "You need your tools on your van. You know, there will be many, many people in my position...And need your tools on your van to get to work, because you don't know what you're going to need.

"Building sites these days aren't really safe enough to leave your tools on site. You know, you want to take your tools home with you every night, because that's how you earn your money."

In response to being asked by Shelagh how long his drive from Portsmouth to London takes, Richard said: "Well, as a rule, I get up at 4.30AM and I'm on the road at 5AM and I get to London for 7AM. I then do my day's work, starting from 8AM and then I leave London say 4PM or 5PM in the afternoon."

"Blimey," said Shelagh in response.

Richard continued: "And I'll be home [at] 6PM or 7PM, just in time to put the kids to bed, have some dinner and do it again the next day."

"That's hard work," said Shelagh.

Richard also said: "This has been my normal day for 20 years...And it's hard. It's getting harder and harder. And you know, in the building industry it's not uncommon for people not to get paid. You know, it happens more often than you think."

He went on to tell Shelagh that his margin as a tradesman is being "squeezed" year on year.

He also told Shelagh: "Well, once I get in and put the kids to bed and have my dinner - I then jump on the computer and do my invoicing and you know reply and do quotes to other people, prospective clients that I want to do work with.

"So although it's a long day. It's an even longer day once you wrap it all up."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP blasts neighbours' extensions voting plan

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP on neighbours' extensions voting plan

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Britain facing 'health crisis' as cost-of-living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Brits facing 'health crisis' as cost of living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Exclusive
Distraught LBC caller eats one meal a WEEK amid food poverty crisis

Distraught LBC caller breaks down after revealing she eats just one meal a week

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'
The exchange happened following evidence from Dominic Cummings to MPs

'My dad should still be alive': Grieving daughter reacts to Cummings' evidence
Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana BBC interview should be aired again

Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana's BBC interview should be aired again
Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife has Alzheimer's
'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'

'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'
'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maddie Thomas has been missing since April 26

Missing teenager Maddie Thomas, 15, feared to be victim of child abduction
Adidas has defended its advert.

Adidas advert showing bare breasts banned for being offensive and 'objectifying women'
Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known face in the Middle East, began working for Al Jazeera in 1997

Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot dead while covering Israeli raid in West Bank
Lee Anderson claimed households in Britain can make "nutritious meals" on a budget of "about 30p a day".

Fury as Tory MP claims Brits don't need food banks they just 'can't cook properly'
Ashley Cole's girlfriend pleaded for help in chilling 999 call

Ashley Cole's girlfriend pleads for help in chilling 999 call as robbers raid mansion
Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to resign

Boris brushes off claims he's acting 'dishonourably' by not resigning after Starmer pledge