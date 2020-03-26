UK lockdown: Officers introduce checkpoints to check reasons for travelling

LBC's reporter tells Shelagh Fogarty about the North Yorkshire police who are the first officers to set up to checkpoints to clarify why people are traveling.

Boris Johnson's "stay at home" message is being supported by North Yorkshire police with checkpoints coming in today. At these points officers will be stopping vehicles and ensuring drivers are adhering to government restrictions. asking if drivers' journeys are essential. They will also be on foot and dispersing groups.

This means:

- no travelling to beauty spots to exercise

- no meeting up with family or friends

- no going out just for a drive

The checkpoints will be unannounced and will be at different and random locations.

The Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker said these measures are to support the Prime Minister's "clear and stark warning" to remain home and aid the NHS to save lives.