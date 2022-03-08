Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals

8 March 2022, 14:26 | Updated: 8 March 2022, 14:29

By Seán Hickey

The owner of Bracknell Town FC tells LBC how, after being turned away by UK border forces in Calais, he put a Ukrainian boy he sponsored on a plane to Dublin.

Kayne Steinborn-Busse rang Shelagh Fogarty on Monday to reveal the extent of the chaos in Calais as Ukrainian migrants flee Putin's invasion. The chairman and owner of Bracknell Town FC spoke to LBC again on Tuesday to give the latest on Marco's plight.

Read more: Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

17-year-old Marco was due to come to the UK in September for a 2-year educational programme where footballing prospects train with the academy while studying for A-level or BTEC grades.

Mr Steinborn-Busse explained to Shelagh opted to sponsor Marco to accelerate his arrival to the UK, as in a couple of weeks he turns 18 – making him eligible to fight with Ukrainian forces against the Russian invasion.

Read more: Left in the cold: Ukraine refugees locked out of UK visa centre in -3C weather

Despite Marco being accompanied by his sponsor Mr Steinborn-Busse and his uncle, who lives in the UK with Marco's aunt and cousins, UK border force staff in Calais turned him away.

They then drove to Paris, where Marco and his uncle were bundled on a plane to Dublin.

"With a view of getting into the UK via Dublin?" Shelagh asked. "Absolutely", the Bracknell Town FC owner affirmed.

Read more: 'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

Read more: Russian army losses due to 'poor and arrogant leadership', says Defence Secretary

Mr Steinborn-Busse hit out again at the UK's visa system for Ukrainian refugees, arguing it's putting unnecessary strain on people like Marco.

"His life's been turned upside down", he said, insisting that he can help turn Marco's life around.

He went on to explain that from Dublin, Marco "applied for a family visa" with his uncle, which he is eligible for.

"We've looked at all the advice online and it does say that he should be able to travel with his uncle with the UK today", he went on, explaining that Marco can remain in the UK for a maximum 6 months whilst his visa application is processed.

Mr Steinborn-Busse reiterated his anger at the UK's visa system for hosting Ukrainian refugees, insisting that "nobody at the immigration centre knows of this advice" that made Marco eligible to enter the UK when he was at Calais on Monday.

"At this point in time you would think there would be a daily briefing sheet" he said, offering a way in which other Ukrainians can avoid the red tape that Marco encountered.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily
MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

O2 stores evacuated

O2 stores evacuated: Caller's brother sent home from work just 200 yards from damaged roof

Mother shares agony over daughter's murderer sent to open prison

Mum fears daughter's killer will strike again now he's set to be moved to open prison

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' statements

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' words

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'The Post Office were mendacious in the way they denied justice'

'The Post Office were mendacious in the way they denied justice'
Senior Tory MP denigrates PM's 'abhorrent' cuts to foreign aid

Senior Tory MP denigrates PM's 'abhorrent' cuts to foreign aid
David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

David Lammy: We've got to get better at being honest about our history
'I would do the same': Caller defends Dyson's 'acceptable' tax issue texts with PM

'I would do the same': Caller defends Dyson's 'acceptable' tax issue texts with PM
Boris Johnson doesn't give a damn about Northern Ireland, caller tells LBC

Boris Johnson 'doesn't give a damn' about Northern Ireland, caller tells LBC
'Was Brexit worth it?' Northern Irish caller's message for PM as disorder continues

'Was Brexit worth it?' Northern Irish caller's message for PM as disorder continues

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protests outside London's Russian embassy

Calls for London's Russian embassy street to be renamed 'Zelenskyy Avenue'
John Bercow has been called a "serial bully" after a parliamentary standards investigation

'Bullying' former speaker John Bercow banned from Parliament for life
Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, said Russia is refusing to take home its fallen soldiers to be buried humanely. While Ukrainian soldiers (pictured) are being given traditional burial services.

Russia refuses to take back its dead soldiers to 'hide true scale of war', Ukraine says
Russia launched several attacks on a humanitarian corridor into Mariupol, agreed to allow people to flee and allow vital supplies to be delivered by the Red Cross

Hand-to-hand combat breaks out as Russia shells civilians and mines escape routes
Ukrainians have been forced to wait for visa applications at the UK's application facility in Poland

Left in the cold: Ukraine refugees locked out of UK visa centre in -3C weather
Petrol prices have soared as Russia continues its onslaught on civilians in Ukraine

Shell to stop buying Russian oil, natural gas and will shut service stations in Russia