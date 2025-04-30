LBC caller: 'Unreasonable' of IOPC to hold gross misconduct hearing into Chris Kaba's killer

30 April 2025, 14:52

'Unreasonable' of IOPC to hold gross misconduct hearing into Chris Kaba's killer, says LBC caller

Former Met officer Daniel argues the IOPC's decision to hold a gross misconduct hearing into Sgt Martyn Blake is 'irrational and illogical'.

LBC's Shelagh Fogarty debates with caller Daniel, who 'firmly believes' that the IOPC's decision to hold a gross misconduct hearing into Chris Kaba's killer is 'unreasonable and illogical'.

Daniel in Golders Green, who is a former Met officer, argues that because Sergeant Martyn Blake was cleared of murder, a gross misconduct investigation is 'unnecessary and disproportionate'.

However Shelagh notes that: 'You can fall short professionally and still not be guilty of murder'.

