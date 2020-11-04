US election: Caller worries over prospect of 'civil war'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told LBC of his "worry that there might be a civil war coming" in the US as the country's presidential race nears its end.

The exchange between Alan from West Hampstead and LBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty comes as the race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is proving to be much tighter than expected.

The President has held the key state of Florida after a razor-edge race with his rival, but Mr Biden has seen success in taking Arizona, which marks both the first flip of the night and the first time a Democrat has won the state in more than 20 years.

There are still several of battleground states up for grabs for both candidates - crucially North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin - counting is expected to continue for days if court battles do not get in the way.

Alan told LBC: "I've been praying for a Biden victory. I mean I'm quite an old man now...and I remember some of the great presidents that we've had in the past who were more into consensual politics.

"What we're looking at now is very polarised politics, not just in the USA. We're seeing it in our own country here.

"We're seeing it in a lot of places in the world and I think it's quite dangerous."

Alan added: "What went through my mind early this morning, when I was looking at the results coming in and looking at how close the polling had been, was my worry that there might be a civil war coming."

He went on to predict: "Whichever side loses this, there's going to be huge anger."