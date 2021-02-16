Venues should require Covid tests or vaccine proof on entry, says nightlife expert

By Sam Sholli

Venues should require people to carry proof of vaccination or have a Covid test to enter, a night time economy adviser has told LBC.

Sacha Lord, who is Greater Manchester's Night Time Economy Adviser, made the remark as many businesses which operate during the night have struggled financially since last March.

Speaking at a Downing Street news conference this week, Boris Johnson said lateral flow tests could be the "route forward" to reopening industries that have been "the toughest nuts to crack".

When asked about the idea of "vaccine passports" as a means of reopening venues, Mr Johnson said this is likely for international travel, but that testing would be a more likely route when it comes to allowing businesses to reopen domestically.

Speaking of nightclub, live music, festival and wedding venues, Mr Lord told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I welcome the idea of carrying a vaccine card or having a test before you go in there to prove that you don't have the virus.

"I absolutely welcome that and I'll be [the] first one in the queue."

He added: "I think sadly some people last night, when they heard about the lateral flow tests in nightclubs, were picturing big burly six foot two doormen doing these tests on the front door. And that will never be the case."

Meanwhile, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has told LBC's Iain Dale that rapid testing is a “much better way” to permit cinemas and theatres to reopen than introducing vaccine passports.

In addition, the CEO of the UK's largest nightclub group, Peter Marks, has told LBC "we have got to do something to get back to normality".

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, the head of REKOM UK said: "I can understand some people being horrified by the idea of passports and testing, but people in the nightclub world think that they will listen to anything that can get them back, because we've been shut for nearly a year."

He added: "I do understand why people would be upset with their liberty, but we have got to do something to get back to normality."