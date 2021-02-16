Venues should require Covid tests or vaccine proof on entry, says nightlife expert

16 February 2021, 15:36

Venues should require vaccine cards or Covid tests, a nightlife expert tells LBC
Venues should require vaccine cards or Covid tests, a nightlife expert tells LBC. Picture: PA/LBC

By Sam Sholli

Venues should require people to carry proof of vaccination or have a Covid test to enter, a night time economy adviser has told LBC.

Sacha Lord, who is Greater Manchester's Night Time Economy Adviser, made the remark as many businesses which operate during the night have struggled financially since last March.

Speaking at a Downing Street news conference this week, Boris Johnson said lateral flow tests could be the "route forward" to reopening industries that have been "the toughest nuts to crack".

When asked about the idea of "vaccine passports" as a means of reopening venues, Mr Johnson said this is likely for international travel, but that testing would be a more likely route when it comes to allowing businesses to reopen domestically.

Speaking of nightclub, live music, festival and wedding venues, Mr Lord told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I welcome the idea of carrying a vaccine card or having a test before you go in there to prove that you don't have the virus.

"I absolutely welcome that and I'll be [the] first one in the queue."

He added: "I think sadly some people last night, when they heard about the lateral flow tests in nightclubs, were picturing big burly six foot two doormen doing these tests on the front door. And that will never be the case."

Meanwhile, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has told LBC's Iain Dale that rapid testing is a “much better way” to permit cinemas and theatres to reopen than introducing vaccine passports.

In addition, the CEO of the UK's largest nightclub group, Peter Marks, has told LBC "we have got to do something to get back to normality".

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, the head of REKOM UK said: "I can understand some people being horrified by the idea of passports and testing, but people in the nightclub world think that they will listen to anything that can get them back, because we've been shut for nearly a year."

He added: "I do understand why people would be upset with their liberty, but we have got to do something to get back to normality."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Anti-vaxxers have particularly targeted BAME groups, warns leading nurse

Anti-vaxxers are targeting BAME groups, warns leading nurse

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on
'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'

'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'
The Virologist was speaking to LBC

'This is good news', Virologist says AstraZeneca vaccine could cut transmission
Dr Yates was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'Government not heeding warnings', Independent SAGE member blasts PM
Cladding crisis: Campaigner says there's a £52,000 bill to make his home safe

Cladding crisis: Campaigner faces £52,000 bill to make home safe

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Officers were called to a flat party inside Beetham Tower in Manchester

'Have you got a brain?': Angry police officers crash Covid-breaching Manchester flat party
A new coronavirus variant has been detected in the UK

New Nigerian Covid variant detected in UK as 33 cases confirmed
Nicola Sturgeon addressed MSPs on Scotland's lockdown on Tuesday

Phased reopening of Scottish schools to go ahead next week

1.7 million more people have been told to shield

Covid shielding list: 1.7m people added as experts identify more risk factors
Four people have been fined for breaching new Covid-19 travel rules

Covid-19: Four fined £10,000 after not declaring travel from red list countries
Guests could be hit with bigger costs if they test positive

Quarantine hotel guests face extra £1,200 bill for positive Covid test