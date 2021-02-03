'This is good news', Virologist says AstraZeneca vaccine could cut transmission

3 February 2021, 14:19 | Updated: 3 February 2021, 14:21

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

"One dose offers good protection," a Virologist has told LBC that people who receive the Covid vaccine.

Earlier the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said data suggesting the AstraZeneca vaccine may "substantially" cut transmission of coronavirus is 'great news'.

Researchers at the University of Oxford found just one dose appears to reduce the spread of Covid-19, by 67%.

The study also found a three-month gap between the first and second doses doesn't reduce its effectiveness.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Dr Joe Grove a virologist at University College London who specialises in viral immunity explained how positive it is.

He told LBC that the twelve-week window sees a "high level of protection" and then once the boost is received means the response is better than having a boost after a shorter period of time.

Dr Grove said that the "main reason we are all locking down is to relieve pressure on the NHS and it seems like this vaccine has the potential to do that as well."

He also revealed it appears the vaccine "is reducing transmission" meaning people are less likely to catch Covid at all.

The research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, has also shown that the jab, developed with drugs firm AstraZeneca, offers protection of 76% up to 12 weeks after a single dose.

With most coronavirus vaccines, clinical data has shown them to be highly effective in stopping the recipients from getting severe Covid-19 disease.

However, it has not been clear whether they are also able to prevent asymptomatic infection and transmission.

The new study from the University of Oxford has shown, for the first time, that a Covid-19 vaccine can help reduce transmission.

This means the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab could have a greater impact on the pandemic, as each person who is vaccinated will indirectly protect other people as well.

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Dr Yates was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'Government not heeding warnings', Independent SAGE member blasts PM
Cladding crisis: Campaigner says there's a £52,000 bill to make his home safe

Cladding crisis: Campaigner faces £52,000 bill to make home safe
Sadiq Khan: The Government has failed to secure our borders

Sadiq Khan: The Government has failed to secure our borders

London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock

London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock
'The vaccine dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca has become extremely bitter'

'The EU-AstraZeneca vaccine dispute has become extremely bitter'
Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC

Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police say the women were asked by a fraudster for £500, as a fine for breaching Covid rules. (File photo)

Man charged with impersonating PC to target pensioners in £500 Covid fine scam
Chief Pharmacist Richard Harrison with the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at Askham Bar park-and-ride in York

Vaccines against new Covid variants should be ready by autumn, AstraZeneca says
Party-goers told Lancashire Police "we've been bored", in an attempt to justify the party.

‘We’ve been bored’ student partygoers tell police before being fined a total of £17k
An average of 20,000 people per day are thought to have failed to self-isolate when contacted by Test and Trace last week

'20,000 people per day' failing to self-isolate, Dido Harding tells MPs
Captain Tom died yesterday at the age of 100

National clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore at 6pm, Boris Johnson says
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?