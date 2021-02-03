'This is good news', Virologist says AstraZeneca vaccine could cut transmission

By EJ Ward

"One dose offers good protection," a Virologist has told LBC that people who receive the Covid vaccine.

Earlier the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said data suggesting the AstraZeneca vaccine may "substantially" cut transmission of coronavirus is 'great news'.

Researchers at the University of Oxford found just one dose appears to reduce the spread of Covid-19, by 67%.

The study also found a three-month gap between the first and second doses doesn't reduce its effectiveness.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Dr Joe Grove a virologist at University College London who specialises in viral immunity explained how positive it is.

He told LBC that the twelve-week window sees a "high level of protection" and then once the boost is received means the response is better than having a boost after a shorter period of time.

Dr Grove said that the "main reason we are all locking down is to relieve pressure on the NHS and it seems like this vaccine has the potential to do that as well."

He also revealed it appears the vaccine "is reducing transmission" meaning people are less likely to catch Covid at all.

The research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, has also shown that the jab, developed with drugs firm AstraZeneca, offers protection of 76% up to 12 weeks after a single dose.

With most coronavirus vaccines, clinical data has shown them to be highly effective in stopping the recipients from getting severe Covid-19 disease.



However, it has not been clear whether they are also able to prevent asymptomatic infection and transmission.



The new study from the University of Oxford has shown, for the first time, that a Covid-19 vaccine can help reduce transmission.



This means the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab could have a greater impact on the pandemic, as each person who is vaccinated will indirectly protect other people as well.