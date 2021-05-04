'Visiting my dying father in a care home was described to me as a favour'

4 May 2021, 16:06

By Tim Dodd

This is the moment a caller told LBC of her "battle" with a care home to see her father shortly before his death.

The conversation comes as care home residents can now leave to go for a walk without having to self-isolate for 14 days when they return.

Karen in Wareham began by explaining that her father went into care with "slight dementia", but that it got "progressively worse".

She then described having to "battle with the care home" on the morning that he died to allow both her and her daughter to see him at the same time as he was now at 'end of life'. 

"We got there and we went into his room, there were no staff members around, they were all downstairs in a meeting, and probably within four minutes of getting there and sitting either side of his bed he passed away", Karen told Shelagh. 

"And he'd been just lying there on his own?", Shelagh asked. 

Karen replied: "He would've been lying there on his own, absolutely."

READ MORE: 'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'

"After having that awful battle to allow both of us to go in there, and having to really stand my ground and say you've told us 'this is it', and having to jump through all those hoops, and then eventually when the care home manager turned up she went 'stay as long as you like, it's not a problem.'

"And I thought that's ridiculous - I wanted to be here with my dad when he was conscious and alive, not when he was passed away."

When Shelagh asked "why did they fight you so much when they knew it was end of life?", Karen says she was told "it was more than her job was worth" and "I'll do you a favour sort of thing - that was the whole attitude."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Covid crisis: Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad despite MPs' Covid variant concerns
'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'

'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'
Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott

Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott
Women face stigma when reporting sexual offences, academic tells LBC

Women face stigma when reporting sexual offences, academic tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty: We cannot say PM definitively lied to Parliament on 'bodies piled high' remarks

Shelagh Fogarty: We cannot say PM definitively lied to Parliament on 'bodies piled high' remarks
NHS staff rubbishing vaccine impact need to 'go on another course', doctor tells LBC

NHS staff rubbishing vaccine impact need to 'go on another course', doctor tells LBC

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police are hunting for witnesses following the death of PCSO Julia James

PCSO Julia James: Police carry out road checks in hunt for witnesses
Parents of children with special educational needs told LBC about the problems they faced

Children with special educational needs six times more likely to be excluded in parts of England
Former Villa player Dalian Atkinson died in 2016

Murder-accused PC 'kicked ex-footballer and overused taser', court hears
Boris Johnson on the campaign trail in Hartlepool

Hartlepool by-election: All you need to know as Tories receive boost in the polls
Care home residents are allowed to visit family members outdoors for the first time in months

'I don't want to lose anyone': Care home staff welcome visitors but warn of Covid risk
Brits are being made to wait and see where they could travel for a foreign holiday

Summer holidays: Where will Brits be able to travel abroad this year?