Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer

27 April 2022, 16:52

By James Bickerton

Care homes are being told to accept vulnerable people despite not knowing if they are coronavirus negative, according to a carer.

The High Court ruled the Government acted unlawfully by discharging patients from hospitals to care homes during the pandemic, without giving them Covid tests first.

However a listener to Shelagh Fogarty LBC's show, who works in a care home, claimed this is "absolutely, definitely, unequivocally still happening".

She said: "It's actually worse in my [care] home than in the thick of it.

"I don't even see the process has got any better - we're worse off now."

The caller added the admissions policy for her care home is "a lot slacker" than it used to be.

READ MORE: Hepatitis outbreak in children 'could be down to years of Covid lockdowns'

Asked by Shelagh if this meant they are accepting residents without knowing if they have been Covid tested, she replied: "As carers we don't know.

"We are told we have to take this person, there is nowhere else for this person. The hospitals are full up."

The High Court case was brought by Dr Cathy Gardner and Fay Harris, both of whom lost relatives in care homes during the pandemic.

Speaking after the ruling Dr Gardner said she'd "believed all along that my father and other residents of care homes were neglected and let down by the Government".

In response, addressing the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said: "Of course I want to renew my apologies and sympathies for all those who lost loved ones during the pandemic, people who lost loved ones in care homes."

READ MORE: Hepatitis outbreak in children 'could be down to years of Covid lockdowns'

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'great Prime Minister' after partygate fine

'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser

Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Covid inquiry: Bereaved granddaughter has this powerful message for PM

Covid inquiry: Bereaved granddaughter has this powerful message for PM
'PM was over-dependent on science in Covid-19 response,' says public health professor

'PM was over-dependent on science in Covid-19 response,' says public health professor
"Love is not a pathology", says MP campaigning against conversion therapy

Tory MP tells Shelagh Fogarty gay conversion therapy is 'quackery'
Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care

Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care
Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer

Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer
'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak alongside his wife Akshata Murty.

Sunak cleared over non-dom wife's tax affairs and US green card
Suitcases stuffed with taxpayers' cash were reportedly seized at the border

Pledge to crack down on Covid loan fraud as 'suitcases of cash' stopped at border
Paige Burnely has been given an 18 month driving ban for riding an e-scooter while drunk.

Woman who hired e-scooter while drunk on hen do gets driving ban
Putin has stepped up threats of strikes against countries that 'interfere' in Ukraine

Putin's nuke threat of 'lightning' strikes against countries that interfere in Ukraine
Denton was one of the four people found dead at a Bermondsey home .

Devoted husband killed in London quadruple stabbing 'cooked ill wife dinner every night'
HSBC is among several UK banks offering refugees fleeing Ukraine

Hundred Ukrainian refugees a day are opening bank accounts with HSBC