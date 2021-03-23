'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother

23 March 2021, 14:54

By Fiona Jones

This caller lost both her wonderful mother and best friend during lockdown - she opens up about the difficulty of not being allowed to grieve properly because of restrictions.

Jackie tragically lost her mother Pat two days before the first lockdown started - however her nursing home had locked down the week before that and by the time Jackie was allowed in, her mother had died.

"Unfortunately we got there half an hour too late so she died on her own," she told Shelagh.

Jackie said she will never know whether Pat died of Covid or a chest infection because she was not allowed to go to the hospital.

If it had been just a chest infection and she had gone to hospital, it could have been treated with antibiotics, Jackie pointed out, telling Shelagh her mother's death is "constantly in her mind."

They could also only have four people at the funeral due to the unfortunate time her mother died in relation to Covid measures.

Read more: Remembering Covid victims: LBC callers give moving tributes a year on from lockdown

"We had to sit in four separate corners of the chapel and we had to all leave separately and go home," Jackie said, "we weren't only crying about Mum dying... the whole situation was so awful."

Simultaneously, Jackie also lost her lifelong best friend to cancer during lockdown shortly after her mum.

Her friend was the sort of person she could talk to all day long, and go to her with any problem, a friend which Shelagh branded "a second skin friend."

Jackie said that those who lost people during lockdown have not been able to grieve properly, as everyone is separated and cannot gather to celebrate the life of those passed.

"I haven't even picked up Mum's ashes," Jackie said.

She told Shelagh she has a new version of her life to build as the people she cared for and gave up her job for are now gone.

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Police officer gives impassioned reaction to 'demoralising' violent Bristol protest

Police officer gives impassioned reaction to 'demoralising' violent Bristol protest
Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth
'My colleague assaulted me in the work lift,' caller tells LBC

'My colleague sexually assaulted me in the work lift,' caller tells LBC
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist

Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist
'I was shocked at the police aggression', attendee of Sarah Everard's vigil tells LBC

'I was shocked at the police aggression', attendee of Sarah Everard's vigil tells LBC

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry

Prince Harry lands new job as chief impact officer at mental health startup
Arthur and his wife Gina spoke about his recovery from Covid

Husband describes being reunited with wife after recovering from Covid
A candlelight 'beacon of remembrance' vigil will take place to mark the loss of life during the Covid-19 pandemic

Lockdown Anniversary: Thousands to light 'beacon of remembrance' at 8pm
Boris Johnson Holds Coronavirus Press Conference At Downing Street

WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson leads press conference as UK marks a year since the first lockdown
149,117 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate

Deaths in England and Wales fall below five-year average for first time in six months
William and Kate visit the vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey

Royals lead tributes as UK marks one year since first coronavirus lockdown