Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

8 December 2020, 15:56

By Fiona Jones

Who is concerned about taking the Covid vaccine and why? Senior researcher Chris Curtis tells LBC his findings, as the first doses are rolled out today.

The UK is taking a "huge step forward" in its fight against Covid-19 as the country's vaccination programme gets under way, Boris Johnson has said.

Jabs will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across the country from Tuesday - dubbed "V-Day" by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

However, when studying the British public's reaction to this news, the results were not wholly positive.

Two in ten people are "anti-vaxxers" - this means that despite the Covid vaccine being approved by the regulators, they will still believe it is "unlikely to be safe," Chris told LBC.

Three in ten people may not have those specific concerns but are generally more uneasy about taking the vaccine, such its potential side effects.

Five in ten people are much more comfortable about taking the vaccine, he found.

Young men are most likely to be anti-vaxxers, Chris Curtis found
Young men are most likely to be anti-vaxxers, Chris Curtis found. Picture: Opinium

Chris found a significant age difference between the more wary and willing attitudes, with younger people being far more cynical about the jab.

Shelagh remarked that she was not remotely surprised that younger people are more hesitant: "People who are older the safety of vaccines...young people have grown up with it just being the backdrop."

"The reason I was surprised is because this is a really rare occasion in polling when you have young people who are taking the more anti-Government view [because they]...generally take the more pro-science position," Chris said, using climate change as an example.

Shelagh asked why there is a gender divide and it seems to be young men that are the most sceptical about the vaccine.

"Women are more likely to fall into that middle category; they're not necessarily full anti-vaccine but they're more uncomfortable, whereas young men are more likely to fall into that hardline anti-vaxxer category," Chris said, with around three in ten of young men under the age of 40 falling into this category.

For the middle, quite hesitant group, he said, there is a worry that they will be dissuaded from having the vaccine "if we start to have some bad news stories crop up about potential side effects."

"As long as that doesn't end up happening, and the Government continues to push the message that they're pushing, they will reach the levels of vaccination that they want," he said.

Read more: Matt Hancock: There is a tear in my eye at seeing Covid-vaccine being given

Read more: Grandmother, 90, becomes first patient to receive Covid vaccine

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Bereaved caller warns against not social distancing at Christmas markets

Bereaved caller urges public to socially distance at Christmas markets
Ex-footballer explains what happened when he spoke to anti-BLM fans

Ex-footballer explains what happened when he spoke to anti-BLM fans
'Covid vaccine side effects are going to be very rare, if any at all'

'Covid vaccine side effects will be very rare, if there's any at all': top immunologist
Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Caller cries tears of joy as care home allows her to visit mother

Caller cries tears of joy as care home allows her to visit mother
Caller says Labour Party is 'cowardly' for abstaining on tier system vote

Caller brands Labour Party 'cowardly' for abstaining on tier system vote

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Highers and Advanced Highers have been cancelled in Scotland in 2021

All secondary school exams in Scotland cancelled next year due to pandemic
Glasgow has been under the harshest restrictions since November 20

Toughest coronavirus restrictions to be eased later this week in Scotland
Shane Mays was found guilty of the murder of Louise Smith who was killed on VE Day

Man found guilty of 'brutal' murder of teenager Louise Smith in East Hampshire woodland
In a study where volunteers received a half dose followed by a full dose, the Oxford vaccine was found to be 90% effective.

Oxford covid vaccine has 'good safety record and efficacy', phase three data shows
William and Kate's train tour has sparked a row over whether the royal couple broke coronavirus rules

No10 praises William and Kate's 'morale boost' tour despite backlash in Scotland and Wales