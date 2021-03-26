'Women's softer work skills are undervalued': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Asda equal pay ruling

26 March 2021, 17:24 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 17:36

By Sam Sholli

Shelagh Fogarty and a caller made a pertinent point that work largely carried out by women is undervalued due to negative societal perceptions about "softer skills".

The exchange between Eve and Shelagh has come on the day Asda bosses have lost a Supreme Court equal pay fight with store workers.

More than 40,000 Asda store workers, about two-thirds of which are women, brought equal pay claims arguing staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, unfairly receive more money.

Asda bosses said store jobs are not comparable to distribution centre jobs, but Supreme Court justices on Friday ruled against them

Eve told Shelagh: "I think as a society we have been brought up to value strengths and a number of other male-like skills over those softer skills like caring."

She added: "And I just think that, because of that and because...of the influence of gender over the types of roles women should take versus men, that the women find themselves in roles where they are paid less."

Shelagh then made the point that it "still exists in people's minds" that women's work is "somehow a hobby or [for] a little bit [of] extra money...rather than her actual living".

Eve replied: "I think that's unfortunate because there are a lot of women doing jobs like that to pay the family bills."

She added: "I just think the softer skills are not recognised by parts of society as having value."

"And I think coronavirus has proved to us that there's people who work on the checkouts and across supermarkets and in care and in the NHS [that] actually hold very valuable roles for society and it should be equally recognised.

Shelagh responded: "I agree with you and I think part of the process of better recognising it...is professionalising that skill.

"Give these people qualifications. Give them the status that their daily efforts actually amount to."

READ MORE: Why the Asda equal pay verdict feels 'significant'

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story
'Priti Patel's proposed asylum system overhaul could go wrong quite quickly'

'Priti Patel's immigration plan won't stop people coming'

Tearful caller tributes his 'heroic' mum who has buried third child during lockdown

Tearful caller tributes his 'heroic' mum who buried third child during lockdown
'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother

'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother
Police officer gives impassioned reaction to 'demoralising' violent Bristol protest

Police officer gives impassioned reaction to 'demoralising' violent Bristol protest
Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters in Bristol this evening

Around 1,000 people gather in latest 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol
David Cameron has been cleared of breaking lobbying rules following an investigation

David Cameron cleared of breaking lobbying rules by watchdog

People wearing face masks walk along a near-deserted Oxford Street in London

Shops can stay open until 10pm six days a week after lockdown
The High Court rules parents consent for puberty blockers can allow for treatment without a court ruling.

Parents of trans children 'can consent to puberty blocker use without court approval'
Trump Participates in a Fox News Virtual Town Hall

Fox News being sued for $1.6bn over election rigging claim

Sean Sadler inflicted fatal brain injuries on 21-month-old Lilly Hanrahan

Babysitter who murdered toddler in "brutal assault" sentenced to 20 years