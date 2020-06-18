Buy tickets now: Steve Allen's (virtual) live show for Global's Make Some Noise

The coronavirus lockdown isn't going to stop Steve Allen from hosting his annual live show for Global's Make Some Noise - get your tickets for his online show now.

Every year, Steve and his listeners get together in a theatre to tell the stories he's not allowed to tell on the radio - all for a very good cause.

That's obviously not on the cards this year, but that's not going to stop Steve.

This year, Steve is going to do his very first online show: An Afternoon with Steve Allen.

You can join Steve on your laptop, phone or tablet with a voluntary donation to Global's Make Some Noise of £10.

Here’s how it works:

- To register you need to text STEVE10 to 84850.

- The online event will be at 3pm on 16th August

- A voluntary donation of just £10 from every text goes straight to Global’s Make Some Noise Emergency Appeal.

- You will get a text back which says ‘thank you for registering’.

- And then on 16th August you will be sent a message to tell you how to join.

Your £10 donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems. Thank you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've texted we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a one-off donation of £10, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you.

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. 18 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. You must be 18 or over. UK mobile only. Full Ts&Cs. ADD HYPERLINK HERE.

FAQs

- After texting the number above you’ll receive a message to confirm your ticket.

- We’ll then send you another text at approximately 12 midday on Sunday 16th August to tell you how to join. If you message after 12 midday on Sunday 16th August, your bounceback message will include your link.

- Ticket sales will close at 3:15pm on Sunday 16th August

- If you haven’t received your link by 2pm on Sunday 16th August, please email store@makesomenoise.com

- You won’t need Zoom or any video software to watch the event.

- If you’d like to submit a question for Steve please email store@makesomenoise.com

- When watching the event, please make sure to click the ‘unmute’ button at the top of the video for audio.

Terms and conditions

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ and https://www.lbc.co.uk/terms-conditions/ apply to the LBC Steve Allen Online Event 2020.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475)

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the event is LBC.

3. Anyone who texts the keyword (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

How to receive the LBC live stream:

4. Entrants must send a text message with the keyword STEVE10 to 84850 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 16:00 Thursday 18.06.20 (the “Opening Time”) until 15:15 Sunday 16.08.20 (the “Closing Time”).

5. Entrants will receive a bounceback text message to confirm payment. The text will also inform them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £10 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £10 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition. 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to buy a ticket. Cancelling the donation will not affect your ability to attend the event.

7. At approximately 12:00 midday on Sunday 16th August 2020, those who have registered prior to this time will receive a message containing the link to watch the live event (beginning at 15:00). Anyone texting after 12:00 midday on Sunday 16th August will receive the streaming link in their bounceback message immediately (see clause 5) until 15:15pm.

8. The one-off event is only available via LBC.co.uk.

9. Global is not liable for any latency, delay or other issues resulting from problems with a user’s mobile phone network which may delay or result in non-delivery of the content link

10. Global is not responsible for anyone entering the event after the start time and no refunds will be offered.

Eligibility:

11. You must be 18 or over.

12. You must enter from a UK mobile.

13. You may enter ONCE only.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000 or email store@makesomenoise.com.