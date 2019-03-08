Steve Allen Speaks To Nick Ferrari After His Global Awards Glory

Steve Allen talked of how much joy his 40 years at LBC has brought him after he was honoured at The Global Awards last night.

The LBC presenter received a standing ovation as he was given the LBC Award at the star-studded ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

This morning, Steve joined Nick Ferrari to look back over his wonderful career.

And Steve, famous now for his lightning quick wit whilst looking through the showbiz pages, mentioned all the surprising programmes he has hosted in the past.

He said: "When I first started, I earned £8,900 a year. That was the salary for working five days a week. It's not gone up much since! I don't want to make a big deal about it.

"I was doing political programmes. I know it seems ludicrous because I'm light-ent, but we did loads of the phone-ins.

"I did gardening phone-ins, car maintenance. I don't even know how to put petrol in a car, I'm totally useless!

Nick Ferrari and Steve Allen had a lovely conversation about his Global Awards victory. Picture: LBC

"LBC has got that loyalty from the listeners and you can't buy that. You can't convince people to listen to your programme unless they like what they hear.

"Last night was an amazing experience."