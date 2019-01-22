89-Year-Old's Call On Bomber Command Leaves Listeners Captivated

22 January 2019, 08:31 | Updated: 22 January 2019, 10:01

This is the 89-year-old caller, who LBC listeners said they could have listened to all night.

As Tom Swarbrick was discussing the vandalism of the Bomber Command Memorial in London, which had white paint thrown at it in protest.

Ron from Hendon called up, apologising for his weak voice as he approaches his 90th birthday.

But what followed left listeners captivated.

Tom Swarbrick was captivated by Ron's call on Bomber Command
Tom Swarbrick was captivated by Ron's call on Bomber Command. Picture: LBC / RAF Benevolent Fund

Ron remembered that people were not proud of the work of Bomber Command at the time and it's only recently that their work has been commemorated.

He says it's important to note that the people in Bomber Command were simply doing what they were told during the war and it was important work to shorten the war.

And then he told a remarkable story of going to watch an Arsenal match during the war as a Doodlebug flew over the stadium.

This was a must-hear call and listeners loved it.

