Alistair Campbell: Dame Tessa Was Nobody's Pushover

The former director of communications to Tony Blair says Dame Tessa Jowell was an empathetic woman.

Alistair Campbell described Dame Tessa as "incredibly nice", but was "nobody's pushover".

"She was a wonderful, kind, compassionate, empathetic person," he said.

The former Labour cabinet minister died at the age of 70.

Dame Tessa Jowell was diagnosed with brain cancer in May last year.

A family spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness, and an enormous sense of loss, that we announce the death of Tessa Jowell.

"She died peacefully at the family home last night, shortly after 10pm."