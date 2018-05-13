Alistair Campbell: Dame Tessa Was Nobody's Pushover

13 May 2018, 08:50

The former director of communications to Tony Blair says Dame Tessa Jowell was an empathetic woman.

Alistair Campbell described Dame Tessa as "incredibly nice", but was "nobody's pushover".

"She was a wonderful, kind, compassionate, empathetic person," he said.

Dame Tessa Jowel Alistair Campbell
Dame Tessa Jowel Alistair Campbell. Picture: PA

The former Labour cabinet minister died at the age of 70.

Dame Tessa Jowell was diagnosed with brain cancer in May last year.

A family spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness, and an enormous sense of loss, that we announce the death of Tessa Jowell.

"She died peacefully at the family home last night, shortly after 10pm."

