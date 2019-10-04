Shamima Begum Family's Lawyer Almost Saved The Life Of One Of Her Fellow Runaway Jihadi Friends

This is the moment when the lawyer for Shamima Begum's family explained how he almost saved one of her fellow jihadi school friends from dying.

Kadiza Sultana fled to Syria with Shamima Begum and Amira Abase in February 2015.

Solicitor Tasnime Akunjee - who is now representing the Begum family - told LBC's Tom Swarbrick how he spoke to Ms Sultana on the phone from the border between Syria and Turkey, following the death of her Somali-American husband.

Kadiza Sultana (left), with Shamima Begum and Amira Abase, as they fled the UK in 2015. Picture: PA

However, Mr Akunjee explained that he could not convince her to meet with him and leave ISIS-held territory

It was reported in 2016 that Ms Sultana had been killed by a Russian airstrike on the city of Raqqa.