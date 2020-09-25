Bouncer says 10pm curfew was 'absolute nightmare' to enforce

25 September 2020, 07:33 | Updated: 25 September 2020, 07:49

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A pub bouncer has told LBC his first shift of 10pm closures was an "absolute nightmare" and as hard as New Year's Eve.

Greg from Essex is a bouncer at a pub in Chelmsford, he described the new 10pm pub curfew as "madness" when asked by LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

In the wake of new coronavirus regulations announced by Boris Johnson on Monday, would-be late-night drinkers in England faced the first evening of new measures.

From Thursday, all pubs, bars and restaurants had to shut by 10pm - meaning time at the bar will be somewhere around 9pm.

Greg told LBC when it came around to 10pm "trying to get them out was an absolute nightmare," he explained he found it difficult to get customers to comply with the rules requiring them to wear face coverings when moving around the venue.

When Tom asked the bouncer what his shift was like he said the new rules "went down like a lead balloon."

"It wasn't easy, it was quite a tough one," Greg said adding it was the older "power drinkers" who had caused the most issues.

Greg told LBC "the last time I worked as hard as this was New Year's Eve."

Watch the whole call in the video at the top of the page.

