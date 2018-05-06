Brandon Lewis Says No Election For Four Years

6 May 2018, 14:47

The Conservative Party Chairman resists temptation to reveal the Tory strategy for the next general election, which he says will not be for another four years.

Brandon Lewis told Tom Swarbrick we are "four years away from the next general election" so people will be "focussed on different things".

Pressed on whether the campaign will be 'strong and stable', Mr Lewis stayed quiet and resisted temptation to reveal any potential Conservative strategy.

More to follow.

