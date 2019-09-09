Brexiter Still Wants Freedom Of Movement, But Only For British Empire Countries

9 September 2019, 07:59

This caller left LBC listeners baffled by insisting he wants to keep freedom of movement in place, but only for Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

The Leave voter spoke passionately about how much he approved of freedom of movement for people from the former British Empire countries.

But simply couldn't explain why he felt that was different to freedom of movement for any EU countries.

Tom queried: "Why would you define based on where you were born whether you could claim benefits in this country?"

Paul paused for a while and then started talking about how Britons had settled in those countries centuries ago.

Tom Swarbrick simply couldn't follow Paul's line of thought
Tom Swarbrick simply couldn't follow Paul's line of thought. Picture: LBC

Listeners were baffled by Paul's line of thought.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari cut off a caller who said most Leave voters were racist

Nick Ferrari Cuts Off Caller Who Said Most Brexiters Are Racist

1 hour ago

James O'Brien spoke about Jo Johnson's resignation

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Jo Johnson's Resignation

3 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Caller Wants To Leave EU To Have Dirtier Air And Giant Hand Towels

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

UK economy returns to growth in July though recession risk remains

Charles Leclerc says Italian GP win beyond all his Ferrari dreams

Typhoons Faxai and Lingling cause death and destruction in northern Asia

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson: I was obsessed with reading negative comments about me online