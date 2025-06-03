Brits flock to Dubai to avoid tax hikes, but are they 'forgoing their British values'?

By LBC

Caller Michael's daughter is emigrating to Dubai for the 'sake of her children and her sanity', but are they 'forgoing their British values', asks Tom Swarbrick.

Caller Michael, in Finchley, tells LBC's Tom Swarbrick that his daughter and her partner have opted to move to Dubai in order to 'enrich the lives of their children'.

The 'tax free salaries, £1800 apartment, and swimming pool' are also attractive factors, Michael tells Tom, as the pair plan to move in September.

His daughter is a therapist and his son-in-law is a sports scientist but despite their healthy salaries, they cannot afford to buy a house in London.

This conversation comes as the OCED urges Rachel Reeves to raise taxes and cut public spending, as she prepares to give her Spending Review next week.