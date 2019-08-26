Caller: Boris Johnson Has 'The Most Superior Brain Than Any Politician In Europe'

26 August 2019, 09:08

This is the moment a caller told Tom Swarbrick that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has "the most superior brain to any politician" in the UK and Europe.

Deena told Tom Swarbrick that Boris Johnson "has by far the most superior brain to any politician both in this country and in Europe.

"How do you test that?" Tom asked.

"First of all it's my instinct, you can't test everything," she replied.

"The way he conducted himself as Mayor of London and was able to take over from Ken Livingstone who was deeply entrenched in London with Labour voters is just one example.

"And already in his first month putting Sajid Javid as Chancellor and Priti Patel as Home Secretary is a monumental decision and so he has a brain that goes into activity."

She added he was "trying to move forward with the times."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with European Council President Donald Tusk at the G7 Summit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with European Council President Donald Tusk at the G7 Summit. Picture: Getty

The US President Donald Trump described Mr Johnson as "the right man" to deliver Brexit as they met at the G7 Summit in France.

"He needs no advice, he is the right man for the job," Mr Trump told reporters.

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick loved talking to Sheila

Listeners Labelled This Inspirational Dementia Sufferer "The Best Caller Ever"

6 days ago

Maajid Nawaz heard a startling reality about Brexit from Alison

Cancer Patient Tells LBC Hospital Fears Running Out Of Chemo Drugs After No-Deal Brexit

7 days ago

David Lammy took exception to what this caller told him

David Lammy's Indignant Response When Caller Accuses Him Of Not Doing His Job

10 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Maajid Nawaz

"The Man Who Thinks He Can Nuke A Hurricane Is Assuring Us Of A Brexit Trade Deal Within A Year"

'Overwhelmed' Ariana Grande speaks of 'love' for Manchester during Pride return
Police with screening arches at the Notting Hill Carnival

Police Granted Section 60 As Almost 100 Arrests Made On First Day Of Notting Hill Carnival

80 firefighters tackle 'large and complex' blaze at Scottish high school