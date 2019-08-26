Caller: Boris Johnson Has 'The Most Superior Brain Than Any Politician In Europe'

This is the moment a caller told Tom Swarbrick that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has "the most superior brain to any politician" in the UK and Europe.

Deena told Tom Swarbrick that Boris Johnson "has by far the most superior brain to any politician both in this country and in Europe.

"How do you test that?" Tom asked.

"First of all it's my instinct, you can't test everything," she replied.

"The way he conducted himself as Mayor of London and was able to take over from Ken Livingstone who was deeply entrenched in London with Labour voters is just one example.

"And already in his first month putting Sajid Javid as Chancellor and Priti Patel as Home Secretary is a monumental decision and so he has a brain that goes into activity."

She added he was "trying to move forward with the times."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with European Council President Donald Tusk at the G7 Summit. Picture: Getty

The US President Donald Trump described Mr Johnson as "the right man" to deliver Brexit as they met at the G7 Summit in France.

"He needs no advice, he is the right man for the job," Mr Trump told reporters.

