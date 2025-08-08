Caller condemns Bonnie Blue for modelling damaging behaviour for her sons

By LBC

Caller Anna calls out porn star Bonnie Blue for her 'damaging' behaviour that she fears will have more of an effect on her sons, than her daughters.

Reacting to Tom Swarbrick's interview with the banned OnlyFans star, the mother of four also expressed her disgust for the men queueing up to have sex with Bonnie Blue, condemning them as 'an embarrassment to the male species' and 'a sad bunch of boys.'