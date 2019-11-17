Caller tells Tom Swarbrick about Tramp's: the nightclub at the centre of the Prince Andrew allegations

17 November 2019, 23:26

London nightclub Tramp's has come to wide public attention since Saturday night - when Prince Andrew was asked about a visit he was alleged to have made to it in 2001.

The Duke of York denied the claims of Virginia Roberts Giuffre during a BBC interview, that he danced with her at Tramp's on 10th March 2001 and then had sex with her at a flat belonging to Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Duke says that this could not have happened, as he was at home with his two children that night, having been to the Woking branch of Pizza Express that afternoon.

Following these revelations, John called in to Tom Swarbrick to talk about the nights he spent at Tramp's - and what the place is like inside.

Watch the clip above to find out about the London hotspot now caught up in this story.

Sir Michael Caine and Shakira Caine at the 50th anniversary of Tramp's nightclub
Tramp's nightclub celebrated its 50th birthday earlier this year - with celebrities including Sir Michael Caine and his wife Shakira marking the occasion. Picture: PA

