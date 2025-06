Caller Elias thinks Iran is 'only joking' when they threaten the West

Caller Elias thinks Iran is 'only joking' when they threaten the West

By LBC

"Iran says these things but it's not going to happen. It's in jest."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller Caller Elias tells Tom Swarbrick that Iran should be able to have nuclear weapons and are 'only joking' when they threaten the West.