Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Caller Eric brands it 'disgusting' that woman got £30k compensation for being compared to Darth Vader
7 May 2025, 20:38
LBC caller brands it 'disgusting' that woman got £30k compensation for being compared to Darth Vader
'Embarrassing,' 'disgusting', 'shameful'
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Ex-British Army soldier Eric didn't hold back with his reaction to a woman receiving £30k in compensation after being compared to Darth Vader.
Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, he stressed: 'Are we not supposed to be a little bit thick-skinned? There's wars going on.'