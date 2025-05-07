Caller Eric brands it 'disgusting' that woman got £30k compensation for being compared to Darth Vader

7 May 2025, 20:38

LBC caller brands it 'disgusting' that woman got £30k compensation for being compared to Darth Vader

By Olly Roberts

'Embarrassing,' 'disgusting', 'shameful'

Ex-British Army soldier Eric didn't hold back with his reaction to a woman receiving £30k in compensation after being compared to Darth Vader.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, he stressed: 'Are we not supposed to be a little bit thick-skinned? There's wars going on.'

