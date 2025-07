Caller Jay brings Brexit to the debate over votes for 16-year-olds

By LBC

"At 16, I was heavily influenced to support Brexit."

Caller Jay says his regret over the EU referendum makes him question whether 16-year-olds today are capable of the ‘critical thinking’ required to vote in elections.