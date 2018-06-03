Caller Speaks For Country Over Rail Debacle And Concludes With Brilliant Punchline

This caller speaks on behalf of all commuters who are frustrated by disruptions caused by the new train timetable, and delivers a brilliant punchline everyone can agree with.

A caller told Tom Swarbrick he "really doesn't care" who runs Britain's rail network just as long as it works.

Jack's despair was first felt as he explained how the delays meant he has needed to change jobs.

"There were times they [employer] had to get cover in because I couldn't get in because the trains were cancelled," he said.

"I used to work a day shift as a security officer, and I've had to leave my job and go onto permanent night shifts because of the trains and the shambles they've caused."

"On top of the delays, on top of the cancellations, nobody answers for it; the government doesn't answer for it.

"Nobody's on the working man's side.

"Everyone's taking our money, taking our taxes, and nobody's providing any services."

But the frustration doesn't end with the commute itself, as Jack noted an inconvenience in how refunds are obtained.

He said: "I managed to get a lot of delay compensation, I was getting £90 a week for cancellations!"

"That's after a lot of hassle, every time there's a cancellation and every time there's a delay I have to go on their website, take a picture of my ticket just to get £10 or £5 back."

Tom asked Jack whether he thought the railways should revert back to government control but his punchline was brilliant.

"I really don't care, I just need it to work," Jack replied.

"Whoever does it, get it to work!"