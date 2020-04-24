Caller decides to take part in government coronavirus survey after listening to LBC

24 April 2020, 11:41

By Adrian Sherling

This caller changed his mind and decided to take part in the government's survey into coronavirus after listening to Tom Swarbrick on LBC.

The Office of National Statistics is looking to recruit 20,000 households to take part in the national study to track the spread of coronavirus.

Matthew was listening from Whitehaven and told Tom that he had received the letter from the ONS on Thursday morning.

He said he had originally discarded the letter. But after hearing Tom's explanation of why the programme is so important in helping the UK get out of lockdown, he changed his mind and decided to take part.

The ONS want 20,000 households to take part in the tests
The ONS want 20,000 households to take part in the tests. Picture: PA

Matthew said: "Everyone is going to know someone who is affected. If we can all come together and just say for the benefit of the country, if we can be tested and get back into the community with limited fear, then that would be better in the long-term."

Afterwards, Tom told him: "I think that is the patriotic thing to do. It is the pragmatic thing to do as well."

It was a lovely call - hear it at the top of the page.

