Caller's emotional objection to William & Kate's Scotland trip

By EJ Ward

This caller didn't think the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge should have visited Scotland, and he had an emotional reason for his belief.

James from Edinburgh told LBC his sister works at one of the specialist paramedic units which was visited by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

He said that she was off duty and unable to meet the Royals, revealing at the time they visited his sister was acting as part of a guard of honour for a paramedic who had died of Covid.

Tragically the medic had come out of retirement to help deal with the impact of coronavirus on the healthcare system.

Scotland's First Nicola Sturgeon suggested the duke and duchess travelled to Edinburgh on Monday despite their office being made aware of restrictions for those wanting to cross the border.

James told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that "whoever advice them to come up here," need "their head examined."

His comments come after criticism of the Royal couple for undertaking the trip during the coronavirus pandemic and the associated lockdown.

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething has criticised the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's decision to travel to Wales as Covid cases rise, saying he would prefer it if "no-one was having unnecessary visits".