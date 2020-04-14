Caller's father put in care home after knowingly testing positive for coronavirus

14 April 2020, 15:14

By Fiona Jones

This caller's story about her father left LBC's Tom Swarbrick speechless.

Caller Sue's father has been in hospital in over two months with pneumonia and he also has terrible COPD and asthma.

While in hospital he unfortunately contracted coronavirus and Sue's family had a phone call from social services saying they were putting her father into a care home.

"We said we didn't really agree with it as we couldn't check it out, we were worried about the other elderly patients in there, and he's been transferred to this home knowingly testing positively for Covid," said Sue.

She told Tom she had asked when her father was going to be tested again, considering the amount of other vulnerable people in his new environment and she was told he will not be.

Sue said care homes are being "forgotten in all this" and even the staff told her this due to the lack of protective equipment available for them.

Her father was put in a care home against her family's wishes after Sue had vowed never to let that happen to him.

She was told that due to the pandemic there were not enough resources for home care; instead "they've put him in a home against our wishes knowingly that he's tested positively for the Covid."

Tom, outraged, called this move "absolutely scandalous."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien spoke to an emotional nurse who is battling coronavirus

Emotional NHS nurse: We're exhausted and broken, please stay at home

7 days ago

Nick Ferrari heard from a WWII survivor who said the coronavirus lockdown is tougher than the Blitz

"Living through coronavirus lockdown is tougher than the Blitz": WWII survivor

8 days ago

Nick Ferrari was joined by Jeremy Hunt to answer listeners' questions

Caller tackles Jeremy Hunt over why UK didn't prepare for coronavirus

11 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Shadow care minister sees "real problem emerging" if care industry strain isn't addressed

If care homes don't get support, "a real problem will emerge" - Shadow Care Minister

Coronavirus: Attacks on 5G mobile masts surge over Easter weekend
"What is happening is incompetence" Disgusted ex-public health boss tells James O'Brien

Ex-public health boss shares fury over "inadequate" PPE stocks with James O'Brien
James O'Brien hits out at Eamonn Holmes after "idiotic" 5G comments

James O'Brien hits out at Eamonn Holmes after "idiotic" 5G comments