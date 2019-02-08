Tom Swarbrick: Christopher Chope Should Face Punishment For Blocking FGM Bill

Christopher Chope should be punished for blocking a bill that would help protect children from FGM, says Tom Swarbrick.

The LBC presenter hit out at the controversial Tory MP after he called out his objection to the Private Members' Bill this afternoon.

Christopher Chope had already blocked an amendment which would made it easier to prevent female genital mutilation (FGM) in children but called out his objection today in line with his protest against Private Members' Bills because he believes laws shouldn't be passed without full debate in the House of Commons.

He also came under heavy fire after blocking legislation that would have made 'up-skirting' a crime.

But Tom Swarbrick called on Mr Chope to "hang his head in shame" and for the Conservative Party to find some sort of punishment.

Christopher Chope and Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC / PA

"He should hang his head in shame and there should be a form of punishment," Tom said.

"It is such an archaic procedural rule anyway and when you're talking about 130,000 at least who are affected by this utter barbarism, they have to be protected.

"And the fact that one man can object to it is beyond atrocious."