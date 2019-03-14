Tory MP: Theresa May’s Brexit Deal Is “Treacherous”

A Conservative MP told Tom Swarbrick that he is “ashamed” at the actions of his party.

MPs will today decide whether to ask the EU to delay the date of Brexit. Following last night’s rejection of a no-deal Brexit by parliament, MPs will vote on whether to extend Article 50 and delay the UK’s exit from the EU.

There could be a short extension or a long one, depending on whether MPs back the Prime Minister’s existing withdrawal deal.

Colonel Bob Stewart, speaking live on LBC last night, called the vote “ disaster”, stating the Brexit had been “badly run and frankly mismanaged”.

The Tory Brexiteer told Tom Swarbrick: “It’s not been well run, and it’s not helped in the slightest that the country wants to get out of the European Union but parliament seem to want to keep us in”.

“Last night when I was voting, I felt I shouldn’t be in either of the lobbies. I felt ashamed we hadn’t got this sorted out a long time ago”.

Tom Swarbrick spoke to Col Bob Stewart. Picture: PA / LBC

When questioned about the ERG not backing Theresa May’s deal, the MP exclaimed: “Oh don’t get me started on that! Because the deal is treacherous!”

“The deal would have kept us trapped in the European Union, would have kept us paying a huge amount of money, would have stopped us doing trade deals and would not allow us to get out. We would become some sort of slave to the European Union.”

When Tom replied: “So those in your own party, and your own Conservative Prime Minister, are acting in a treacherous fashion?”

Colonel Stewart stated: “She doesn’t mean to be treacherous, but to me it seems to be treachery to do that sort of thing.”

Asked about the prospect of a leadership election, the Tory MP replied: “We have real chaos as the moment, we don’t want the heaped on chaos of a leadership election. Let’s take one thing at a time, let’s get Brexit sorted out and then have a look at that”.