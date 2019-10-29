Conservative And Labour MPs Begin General Election Battle Live On LBC

29 October 2019, 22:45 | Updated: 29 October 2019, 23:28

This was the moment when a Conservative MP began the general election battle by telling a Labour MP that he thinks Jeremy Corbyn was sad about the death of ISIS' leader.

Tory Simon Hoare said that Mr Corbyn "probably just rather sad he wasn't able to tick [Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi] off the bucket list of people that he's been able to invite to the House of Commons for tea".

Labour's Paul Sweeney branded this comment "typical smears" and also described the now independent MP Ian Austin - who left the Labour Party because of its leader - as "a very bitter man with an axe to grind", after Mr Hoare cited him as someone else who doesn't trust the Labour leader to keep Britain safe.

Conservative Simon Hoare and Labour's Paul Sweeney
Conservative Simon Hoare (left) and Labour's Paul Sweeney (right). Picture: PA

Watch the rest of the pair's exchange above.

Tom Swarbrick looking shocked in the LBC studio
Tom Swarbrick's reaction to Simon Hoare's claim about Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: LBC

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Sir John Curtice about the upcoming election

Professor John Curtice Makes Surprising Prediction For General Election 2019

10 hours ago

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands

James O'Brien's Labour Caller Ties Himself In Knots Over Jeremy Corbyn's Election Hopes

12 hours ago

Nick Ferrari heard some powerful stories from listeners who came the UK in the back of a lorry

"I Spent Three Days In The Back Of A Lorry To Get To The UK"

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

PM hopes 'harrowing' Grenfell report strengthens faith in inquiry
Allen has cited nastiness and intimidation as her reason to step down at the next general election

Nigel Farage On Why MP Heidi Allen "Shouldn't Be Surprised" She's Disliked
Brexit Party Could Have A "Huge" Impact On This General Election Result, Says Theo Usherwood

Brexit Party Could Have A "Huge" Impact On This General Election Result, Says Theo Usherwood

Greta Thunberg turns down green award over Nordic 'bragging'