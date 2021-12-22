Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC

22 December 2021, 16:28 | Updated: 22 December 2021, 17:36

Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'
Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Seán Hickey

This Professor and Covid modeller tells Tom Swarbrick that Covid-19 cases in England have 'probably plateaued', which is why government didn't bring in measures.

“Until yesterday [Monday 20] we thought we were looking at continued growth numbers” Professor Alastair Grant of the University of East Anglia told LBC, before noting that “the numbers appear to have flattened” in recent days.

Professor Grant said that the government may have refrained from bringing in new measures because “they were shown graphs that show the numbers have probably plateaued”.

Read more: Covid self-isolation period cut from 10 days to seven in bid to save Christmas

Tom questioned the Covid modeller: “Your assessment is that case numbers, infections have reached the peak or are starting to come down in England?”

“It looks as if cases have reached their peak and are starting to come down in England”, Professor Grant confirmed.

Read more: Health minister tells LBC: Don't plan NYE party if you can't cancel quickly

Tom prodded the Professor of Ecology: “Could that be that there are so many people testing that testing capacity has just run out?

Read more: James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

Professor Grant confirmed that that was a concern, “but actually this seems to have happened before testing capacity reached its limit.”

“People have clearly been changing their behaviour in quite a radical way and that does seem to have translated through to at least infections.”

Based on the publicly available numbers on coronavirus cases in England, Professor Grant told Tom that he could “understand exactly why they felt they couldn’t put in any restrictions in at that point.”

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Exclusive
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from 'desperate' publican

'I can't see a way back for me': Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 12/12 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick asked Dominic Raab about the reported No 10 Christmas party.

'I'm told there was no party': Raab denies No10 Christmas party

There will be a national investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner

Exclusive
Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 05/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call

Dr Hopkins said anyone with coronavirus symptoms should get a PCR test.

Top UK medical adviser: New Covid strain could re-infect people who have recovered

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Dr Mike Tildesley told LBC it's "very early days" on the Omicron variant

Scientific adviser: We don’t yet know if Omicron resists vaccines or is more contagious

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Baroness Floella Benjamin told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday she is calling for age verification rules on porn sites to be implemented.

Porn age verification needed to tackle 'conveyor belt of sexual predators', baroness tells LBC
Patsy Stevenson was arrested on the ground at Clapham Common on Saturday evening

Woman arrested on ground at Sarah Everard vigil 'not surprised' at how police treated her
Jess Phillips told LBC she does not think the UK is safe for women

'The UK is not safe for women', Labour's Jess Phillips tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim
DUP leader Arlene Foster told Swarbrick on Sunday there was a “real need to replace the protocol”.

NI Protocol 'absolutely devastating' for the region, Arlene Foster tells LBC
Lisa Nandy spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Government has a 'moral duty' to give NHS staff more than 1% pay rise, Lisa Nandy says
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson outlined the strict Covid testing plan for schools.

Education Secretary details strict testing regime ahead of return to schools
JCVI member Professor Read told LBC they expect to receive "very strong evidence" on the vaccines reducing transmission of Covid in the coming weeks.

‘Strong evidence’ Covid vaccines reduce transmission expected soon, JCVI member tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a seventh count of rape.

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with seventh count of rape
Boris Johnson is under pressure to outline his post-Christmas Covid plans.

Omicron ‘milder than Delta’, study suggests - as PM urged to set out post-Xmas Covid plans
More than 100,00 confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday

UK reports more than 100,000 daily confirmed Covid cases for first time
Police are searching the Thames for Harvey Parker

River Thames search for missing Harvey Parker

The MHRA said the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective for five to 11-year olds

Covid jabs recommended for at-risk 5 to 11-year-olds

Police at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision in Greenwich, London.

Boy, 14, dies after van hits London bus stop just days before Christmas
Wales has announced new restrictions

Wales imposes rule of six on hospitality and slashes size of large events
Sally Ann Howes in a scene from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 1968

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and My Fair Lady star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91
James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures
The Minister of State for Care and Mental Health has told the public to "think about" New Year Eve plans

Health minister tells LBC: Don't plan NYE party if you can't cancel quickly

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

2 months ago

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

3 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile