David Davis Warns That French Government Could Slow Trade Traffic To "Make A Point" Post-Brexit

David Davis has warned that the French authorities could slow down trade traffic following Britain's exit from the European Union.

In an interview on LBC, the former Brexit Secretary also told Tom Swarbrick that there would be "bumps in the road" if Britain left the EU without a deal.

He said: "I think the thing to remember is that there's a huge amount of work already in place.

"People forget that for three years now, since the day I took over in 2016, the work has been going on.

"There are 300 different projects to mitigate or make viable the position after departure."

Tom then asked Mr Davis if he agrees with Boris Johnson, who said that Britain could "easily cope" with a no-deal Brexit.

Davis answered: "I think there will be some bumps, there's no doubt about that.

"For example, you may well see the French try to make a point and try to slow down traffic for a while.

"They can't do it for very long, because that traffic will divert to Rotterdam, Zeebrugge and Antwerp."

It follows the news that Boris Johnson will prorogue parliament for five weeks from next month, signalling the longest proroguing of parliament since the end of the Second World War.

The controversial development has sparked protests, with many more due tomorrow, and a petition against the move has gained almost 1.5m signatures.

Critics of the Prime Minister are claiming he has abused ancient rules to his own political advantage, in order to take Britain out of the EU without a deal.