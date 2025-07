Debbie shares how a doctor's 'unintelligible' English led to her mistreatment

By LBC

'If you can't speak English, you shouldn't be a doctor'

“I’m not stupid! But I could not understand what was being said.”

Caller Debbie shares how a doctor’s poor English led to her being on an oxygen monitor, feeling ‘abandoned’.