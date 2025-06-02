Dwayne refuses to fight for Britain because he's sick of ULEZ

2 June 2025, 18:37

Dwayne refuses to fight for Britain because he's sick of ULEZ

By Olly Roberts

‘I have to pay through the nose to drive anywhere.’

Tom Swarbrick can’t quite believe that caller Dwayne’s main reason for not wanting to fight for Britain is because of ULEZ.

Dwayne claims 'the whole thing is a load of rubbish' and claims he'd sooner 'fight against politicians' than 'fight for this country.'

'It's moved all the traffic to my road,' he stresses.

